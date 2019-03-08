BUZZ-Redde: Lowest since 2015 after co loses contract

** British support services group Redde Plc falls 16.7 pct to 114 pence after co loses contract with a large insurer

** Co says it was unsuccessful in securing renewal of a hire & repair contract with a large insurer

** Loss of contract expected to impact existing consensus market expectations for financial year ending June 30, 2020 with net reduction in sales of about 111.9 mln stg & a reduction in adj. operating profits of about 4.7 mln stg

** Effect on working capital in financial year ending June 30, 2020 is anticipated to be positive

** REDD says existing contract runs through into next financial year & there will be no impact on adj. operating profits in current financial year ending June 30, 2019

** Shares hit their lowest in four years (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)