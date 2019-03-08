Hot Stocks
March 8, 2019 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Redde: Lowest since 2015 after co loses contract

1 Min Read

** British support services group Redde Plc falls 16.7 pct to 114 pence after co loses contract with a large insurer

** Co says it was unsuccessful in securing renewal of a hire & repair contract with a large insurer

** Loss of contract expected to impact existing consensus market expectations for financial year ending June 30, 2020 with net reduction in sales of about 111.9 mln stg & a reduction in adj. operating profits of about 4.7 mln stg

** Effect on working capital in financial year ending June 30, 2020 is anticipated to be positive

** REDD says existing contract runs through into next financial year & there will be no impact on adj. operating profits in current financial year ending June 30, 2019

** Shares hit their lowest in four years (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below