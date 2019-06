** Shares of British recycler up 4.4%

** Co said it would sell its Canadian operations to Amsterdam-based Dutch investment firm Convent Capital for an enterprise value of up to C$107.5 mln ($80.19 mln) as it looks to simplify its business

** Co says deal is subject to change of control approvals from relevant municipalities in Canada and is expected to take place before the end of September 2019 ($1 = 1.3406 Canadian dollars)