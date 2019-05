** Shares of British engineering group Renishaw Plc seen down 10%, according to premarket indicators

** Co cut its FY profit forecast for the second time this year, citing lower customer orders that hit sales in the first nine months of the fiscal year

** Renishaw had in March cut its profit forecast to between 117 million pounds ($151.4 mln) and 135 million pounds.

** Stock fell nearly 18% in 2018 ($1 = 0.7726 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)