BUZZ-Rightmove: Falls after UBS downgrades to 'sell' on challenging ARPA growth

** Shares of property website operator Rightmove down 2.2% at 542.6 pence, bottom of FTSE blue-chip index

** UBS downgrades rating on Rightmove to “sell” from “neutral”, raises target price to 505 pence from 500 pence

** UBS says sustaining 7-8% (revenue) growth rates requires Rightmove to accelerate ARPA (average revenue per agent) growth from 85 pounds per annum (FY19E) toward 120 pounds

** “Given a weak UK housing market (low price growth, commission rates under pressure, declining volumes), we think this (need to accelerate ARPA) will be challenging” - UBS (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)