BUZZ-Rio Tinto: Drops on Pilbara region shipments forecast cut

** London-listed shares of Anglo-Australian miner fall 3.7% to 4698p; stock among biggest losers on the FTSE 100

** Cuts FY forecast for shipments from hub in Pilbara region due to higher proportion of certain lower grade products

** Stock is on track for its biggest one-day percentage fall in over 3-months

** Outlook for 2019 Pilbara shipments on a 100% basis cut to between 320-330 mln tonnes from between 333-343 mln tonnes

** With Wednesday’s losses, stock trims gains for the year to ~25%

