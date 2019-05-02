Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Royal Dutch Shell: Outshines rivals Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP in Q1

** Shares of Shell rise as much as 2.2 pct, second biggest gainer on bluechip FTSE 100

** Shell reported on Thursday a small drop in quarterly profits which still easily beat forecasts, helped by stronger trading and liquefied natural gas sales

** Shell’s Q1 results outshine those of rivals Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP which all saw sharp drops in profits in the first three months of the year as a result of lower refining margins and weaker crude and gas prices

** Q1 net income attributable to shareholders fell 2 percent to $5.43 bln, topping a profit forecast of $4.54 bln, according to a company-provided survey of analysts

** Q1 cash flow from operations (excluding working capital movements and a positive impact of $949 mln related to the implementation of IFRS 16) of $11.3 bln was 10 pct ahead of Jefferies estimate of $10.3 bln (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

