October 9, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-RPC: Rises after extending takeover offer deadline for Apollo, Bain

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ** Plastic packaging maker’s shares rise >6.5 pct, a day after extending takeover offer deadline for Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital

** Takeover offer deadline extended to Nov. 5

** “The good news is that both Apollo and Bain remain in the chase,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst says and pinpoints three major headwinds for RPC

** Hargreaves Lansdown analyst says RPC’s acquisition programme masking poor operating performance, while also citing tough regulatory environment and low share price as challenges

** Co posts H1 revenues from cont. ops of 1.9 bln pounds on Monday, ahead of same period last year

** Says H1 margins in line with its expectations, but warns of “headwinds” from polymer price changes

** Shares down 11.6 pct YTD as of Monday’s close (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

