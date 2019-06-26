BUZZ-RPS Group slumps over 40% after warning on 2019 results

** Business consultancy firm RPS Group’s shares fall over 40%; hit over 10-1/2-year low

** Co says FY 2019 results will be “materially below management and market expectations” due to adverse impact of recent trading conditions in Australia & Asia Pacific (AAP) unit

** Australian economy is experiencing its slowest growth since 2009, it adds

** Also says consulting UK & Ireland business continues to be affected by “political uncertainty”

** In North America unit, co says departure of a small team led to lower expectations for FY 2019 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)