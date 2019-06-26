Hot Stocks
June 26, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BUZZ-RPS Group slumps over 40% after warning on 2019 results

1 Min Read

** Business consultancy firm RPS Group’s shares fall over 40%; hit over 10-1/2-year low

** Co says FY 2019 results will be “materially below management and market expectations” due to adverse impact of recent trading conditions in Australia & Asia Pacific (AAP) unit

** Australian economy is experiencing its slowest growth since 2009, it adds

** Also says consulting UK & Ireland business continues to be affected by “political uncertainty”

** In North America unit, co says departure of a small team led to lower expectations for FY 2019 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below