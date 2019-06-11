BUZZ-Saga: Rises on tie-up with Goldman to boost profit

** Shares of Saga up 7% to 44 pence, stock is top of FTSE midcap

** The British tourism and insurance firm for the over-50s said it was teaming up with Goldman Sachs on savings products, as part of a drive to revive its bottomline after a profit warning in April

** Co lowered its profit forecast in April, warning older Britons were cutting back on their travel plans because of uncertainty over Brexit. It was also facing margin pressure in its insurance business and cut its dividend.

** Shares down 34% since co’s profit warning on April 4 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)