BUZZ-Sage Group: Tracking best day in over 2-1/2 yrs on Q1 subscription growth

Jan 17 (Reuters) - ** Shares of software provider Sage Group up ~7 pct, top gainers on blue-chip index

** Stock hits highest level since Aug 2018, on track for best day in more than 2-1/2 yrs

** Provider of accounting, payroll and payments software posts 7.6 pct rise in Q1 organic service rev, affirms FY19 forecast

** Double-digit organic recurring rev growth in UK&I suggests co making progress in migrating installed base of Sage 50/200 users onto cloud connected versions - Jefferies

** Shares slipped ~25 pct in 2018

