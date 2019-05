** Shares of Scapa Group Plc fall 12.6% to 337 pence, on track for worst day in 6 months

** Co’s CEO of 10 years Heejae Chae to step down

** Supplier of bonding solutions and adhesives says search for successor ongoing

** FY industrial business revenue down 4.6% at 170.5 mln pounds

** FY adj net debt 43.7 mln pounds vs 3.8 mln pounds year earlier after acquisition of Systagenix manufacturing facility

** Co’s FY revenue grows 7%, trading profit up 10.7% (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)