Hot Stocks
July 1, 2019 / 2:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Schroders: Canaccord sees more acquisitions in North America

1 Min Read

** Shares of British asset manager rise 2% to 31.1 pounds

** Canaccord Genuity raises co’s price target to 3,165 pence from 2,637 pence

** “We expect SDR’s strategy to remain one of both organic and inorganic growth, driven by the strength of its balance sheet,” analysts at brokerage Canaccord Genuity said in a note

** “We expect further acquisitions when compelling opportunities arise, particularly in North America and in the private assets and alternatives space” - Canaccord Genuity

** Canaccord raises its FY 2019-end assets under management forecast for SDR by 4%, having accounted for strong market performance particularly through Q1 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

