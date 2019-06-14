Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Scisys: Jumps after CGI offers to buy co for 254.15p/share

** IT services developer Scisys’ up 21.1% at 250p after Canadian IT and consultancy company CGI Inc makes all cash offer of 254.15p/share for SSY

** CGI’s offer, valued at 78.9 mln pounds ($99.97 mln), is a premium of 24.6% to SSY’s closing price of 204p on Thursday

** SSY’s board unanimously recommends the deal; SSY directors, who hold ~25% of its total shares outstanding, will vote in favor of the deal

** YTD, SSY has gained ~37.4% as of Thursday’s close ($1 = 0.7892 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

