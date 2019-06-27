Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Serica Energy: Rises on higher production, lower costs

** British oil and gas co Serica Energy up 5.1% at 135.6 pence

** Co reports YTD production of 30.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) vs. 2018 production of 25.8 kboe/d

** “(YTD production) suggests that 1H19 production is above Jefferies estimate of 28.7 kboe/d,” analysts at Jefferies say

** Serica says expects FY19 production between 26.0 - 30.7 kboe/d, which is broadly in-line with Jefferies estimate of 28.6 kboe/d

** Co says in 5 months to May-end, group operating costs are down over 15% at $15/boe from $18/boe in FY18

** “Although still earlier days, this reduction in opex suggests that since assuming operatorship from BP in late-2018, Serica have (so far) been successful in driving down costs,” Jefferies says (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

