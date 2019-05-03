Hot Stocks
May 3, 2019 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Share Plc: Records best day in 5 years on takeover news

1 Min Read

** Brokerage Share Plc rises as much as 23.6% to 37.7p

** Co confirms that it got a preliminary takeover approach from online investment platform Interactive Investor Services Limited

** Stock hits highest since June 2015; records best single-day gain since March 2014

** Co says preliminary approach may or may not lead to an offer being made and there can be no certainty as to the terms on which an offer may be made

** 241,087 shares change hands, compared to 30-day average of 48,012

** Stock has a market cap of $57.2 mln, according to Refinitiv data (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

