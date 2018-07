AMSTERDAM, July 2 (Reuters) - ** Shares in TomTom down 5.9 pct to 7.31 euros on Apple remarks

** Apple said on Friday it is rebuilding its iPhone mapping application using its own data

** Apple currently uses TomTom’s digital maps

** Apple said TomTom would continue to be a provider.

** Apple hired TomTom in 2012 and renewed their contract in 2015 but details have never been public.

**TomTom shares are now down 11 pct year to date (Reporting by Toby Sterling)