BUZZ - Sogefi down after results, stock fairly valued

** Shares in Italian car parts maker Sogefi down 1 pct after disappointing results, with analysts saying the stock is fairly valued despite a big discount to its peers

** Sogefi posted a fall in Q1 revenues and net profit and said it expected sales to drop in Q2

** A very low visibility on second half of 2019 enhances the risk of consensus downside on full year 2019, according to Banca Imi analyst, Monica Bosio

** EV/Ebitda ratio is at 2.8, compared with an average of around 5 among car part makers, a second analyst says. But there is no reason to rise the current “hold” rating, in part because of the company’s low exposure to the electric car business