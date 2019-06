** Shares of Ecuador gold and copper miner SolGold Plc surge 25.5% at 35.9 pence, in their best single-day percentage gain since July 2016

** Ecuador’s Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled against a request to require community consultations for a planned mining project, allowing SolGold to move forward with developing its Cascabel copper, gold and silver mine (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)