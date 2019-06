** Recruiter SThree’s shares up 4% at 288 pence

** Co posts 9% growth in HY net fees; outlook unchanged

** All 4 international markets post double digit growth

** “Growth in continental Europe and the U.S. continuing to exceed our expectations”- Liberum

** Gross profit marginally ahead of expectations - Liberum

** UK net fees down 9%, co sees region’s net fees stabilising (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)