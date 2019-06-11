BUZZ-Stobart at session high after ex-CEO's appeal request denied

** Shares of infrastructure and support services company jump as much as 10% in heavy volume, last up 4.2%

** STOB among top gainers on FTSE mid-cap index after saying court of appeal denied former CEO Andrew Tinkler’s application to challenge parts of a Feb. 15 ruling

** Court had ruled in favour of company in its battle with Tinkler, who was found in breach of his fiduciary and contractual duties on four separate counts

** STOB terminated Tinkler’s employment in June last year after he launched a campaign for removal of Chairman Iain Ferguson

** YTD, stock is down ~25% at current levels (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)