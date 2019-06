** Shares in brake disc supplier Surface Transforms Plc were up 22.2% at 16.5 pence

** Co says it has won a supply contract for tier-two carbon ceramic brake disc from an existing customer - a British original equipment manufacturer

** Says it has also been chosen as a tier-one supplier by its long-standing customer Koenigsegg for its Jesko car (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)