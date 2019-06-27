BUZZ-Syncona: Falls after co divests unit to Italian rival Bracco

** Shares of healthcare co Syncona Ltd down 2.6% at 217 pence

** Co says agreed to sell its portfolio firm Blue Earth Diagnostics, where it held 89% stake, to Italian rival Bracco for an equity value of $450 mln

** Syncona says it will receive net proceeds of 337 mln pounds ($428.06 mln) for its holding, which represent an uplift of 69.8 mln pounds to Syncona’s holding value of 267.5 mln pounds

** Blue Earth Diagnostics expects to post $140 million revenue in the fiscal year to September 2019, mainly in the U.S. market ($1 = 0.7873 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)