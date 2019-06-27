BUZZ-Tandem: Sees worst day in 3 years after bicycle demand drops

** Shares of British sports equipment maker Tandem Group slumps as much as 21% to 157.3 pence

** Stock posts worst day since June 2016

** Co says independent bicycle dealer (IBD) sales were “more challenging” in 25-week period to 23 June

** “Sadly, there has been an ongoing decline in the more traditional IBD customer with many more long established retailers closing down this year and overall reducing consumer bicycle demand, particularly in the leisure market,” co says

** Tandem says a stronger U.S. dollar is likely to impact on the profitability of the group, adding that it is cautious with regard to future consumer spending given Brexit uncertainty (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)