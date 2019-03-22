BUZZ-Tesla falls after Cowen expects U.S. Model 3 demand to be soft until $35K model release

** Tesla shares down ~2 pct at $268.84 after Cowen & Co analysts cut PT by $20 to $180 saying they expect Model 3 demand in the U.S. to be soft until release of low-margin $35K model in Q2

** Shares on track to end their 2-day winning streak

** Co debuted its $35k model 3 last month, days after it cut the sedan’s price for the 2nd time in the year

** Brokerage says co’s price changes throughout the lineup is likely to negatively impact margins

** Some Wall Street analysts had raised concerns that demand for higher-priced Model 3 was beginning to dry up in the U.S., especially after a federal tax credit was cut in half this year

** CEO Elon Musk on Thursday in an email to employees said deliveries scheduled across Europe, China and North America should be a “primary priority” during the last 10 days of the first quarter

** Deliveries in N. America during Q1 will be lower than the prior quarter as we start delivering cars in Europe and China for the first time, co said in its Q4 earnings here report

** 12 of 30 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 7 “hold” and 11 “sell” or lower; their median PT $327.50

** Stock down ~17 pct YTD (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)