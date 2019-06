** Sports marketing company TLA Worldwide Plc’s shares fall 6.6% to 0.7 pence

** Co posts statutory FY loss of $28.2 mln vs profit of $7.8 mln a year earlier

** Loss included $25.3 mln impact of U.S. business sale loss

** Co in advanced talks to divest its Australian business

** On sale of Australian business, co to become cash shell (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)