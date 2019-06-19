BUZZ-Tobacco stocks slip on reports of San Francisco's move to ban e-cigarettes

** Tobacco shares fell on Wednesday after reports say that the city of San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to ban sales of e-cigarettes

** U.S. tobacco shares Philip Morris down 0.9%, Altria, which holds a minority stake in San Francisco-based Juul, down 0.2%

** Shares of UK counterparts British American Tobacco closed 2% lower, while Imperial Brands was down 0.5% after hitting a more than 8-yr low earlier in the session

** Tobacco stocks also took a hit from Nielsen data that showed U.K. cigarette sales fell in May (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)