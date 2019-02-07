BUZZ-Top of the Street: EssilorLuxottica, Henkel, Repsol, Carrefour

A round-up of notable broker activity this morning from Europe’s top-ranked* analysts:

** Barclays cuts Spain’s Repsol to “equal weight”, seeing short term EPS pressures from weak refining margins and sanctions in Venezuela outweighing potential International Maritime Organization benefits

`** Kesko: Inderes raises to “reduce” from “sell” to reflect its higher expectations as well as its confidence in improvement potential

** HSBC upgrades Bank of Ireland to “buy”, also raises Faurecia to “hold” INITIATIONS AND REINSTATEMENTS

** EssilorLuxottica: Jefferies initiates with “hold”, seeing concerns “around the need for reassurance on a fully aligned leadership,” and is also unsure about EM opportunity offsetting North American retail lag

** Liberum reinstates Henkel with “buy”, sees its 2020+ program re-establishing its competitive position, expects slow return to sustainable top-line and EBIT margin growth

** Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of French food retailers Casino and Carrefour at “equal-weight”, sees limited earnings momentum for Carrefour and minimal group operating profit momentum for Casino (*Analyst rankings from Thomson Reuters StarMine. Scale is from 1-star to 5-star with 5 being best. Analysts ranked on earnings accuracy as well as relative performance of recommendations over trailing 12-month & 24-month periods.)