Hot Stocks
June 11, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Trifast: Drops after revenue, profit miss

1 Min Read

** Industrial fastener maker Trifast Plc’s shares down 3.8% at 226p

** Revenue, profit miss estimates as “dieselgate” hit UK automotive manufacturing volumes driven by a global drop in demand for diesel engines

** At constant exchange ratio, TRFT reported FY revenue of 209.1 mln pounds ($265.43 mln) and underlying pre-tax profit of 23.6 mln pounds

** Analysts expected rev of 217.25 mln pounds and profit of 24.13 mln pounds

** Co points out to challenging macroeconomic conditions but kept expectations for the coming year unchanged

** YTD, stock has gained ~20% ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below