Hot Stocks
May 21, 2019 / 7:19 AM / in an hour

BUZZ-UDG Healthcare: Dual acquisitions boosts FY outlook

1 Min Read

** Shares of international healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare Plc up 1.6% at 663 pence

** Co raises outlook after announcing two acquisitions on Tuesday

** Co now expects 2019 adj EPS growth on constant currency basis between 5% and 7%

** Co buys Putnam Associates, a U.S.-based strategic management healthcare consultancy, and Incisive Health, a UK-based healthcare policy and communications consultancy

** Putnam bought for up to $88.6 mln and Incisive being bought for $13.6 mln

** “Putnam strengthens our growing advisory pillar in the U.S., adding significant expertise in product commercialisation, pricing, reimbursement and market access strategy” - CEO

** Co posts 2% growth in H1 2019 adj. pretax profit (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below