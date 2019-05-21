BUZZ-UDG Healthcare: Dual acquisitions boosts FY outlook

** Shares of international healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare Plc up 1.6% at 663 pence

** Co raises outlook after announcing two acquisitions on Tuesday

** Co now expects 2019 adj EPS growth on constant currency basis between 5% and 7%

** Co buys Putnam Associates, a U.S.-based strategic management healthcare consultancy, and Incisive Health, a UK-based healthcare policy and communications consultancy

** Putnam bought for up to $88.6 mln and Incisive being bought for $13.6 mln

** “Putnam strengthens our growing advisory pillar in the U.S., adding significant expertise in product commercialisation, pricing, reimbursement and market access strategy” - CEO

** Co posts 2% growth in H1 2019 adj. pretax profit (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)