Hot Stocks
May 23, 2019 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-UK airlines: Falls as British holiday seekers say no to vacations abroad

1 Min Read

** Thomas Cook, EasyJet Plc, TUI AG , International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Ryanair Holdings shares down after Barclays publishes study on Britons preferring vacations within the UK

** A survey of 2,006 domestic tourists, conducted by Barclays, found that 31% are likely to spend more time on holiday in the UK this year

** TCG down 6.6%, EZJ edges down 1.8%, TUIGn falls 4.4%, RYA down 1.9%

** Survey found 18% are concerned over impact of Brexit on foreign travel, family finances when opting for a staycation

** TCG already issued its third profit warning in less than a year last week, citing weak demand, increased promotional activity and earlier discounting

** Several airlines have recently said that uncertainty around Brexit has contributed to a tougher environment (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below