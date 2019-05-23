BUZZ-UK airlines: Falls as British holiday seekers say no to vacations abroad

** Thomas Cook, EasyJet Plc, TUI AG , International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Ryanair Holdings shares down after Barclays publishes study on Britons preferring vacations within the UK

** A survey of 2,006 domestic tourists, conducted by Barclays, found that 31% are likely to spend more time on holiday in the UK this year

** TCG down 6.6%, EZJ edges down 1.8%, TUIGn falls 4.4%, RYA down 1.9%

** Survey found 18% are concerned over impact of Brexit on foreign travel, family finances when opting for a staycation

** TCG already issued its third profit warning in less than a year last week, citing weak demand, increased promotional activity and earlier discounting

** Several airlines have recently said that uncertainty around Brexit has contributed to a tougher environment (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)