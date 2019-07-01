BUZZ-UK energy index hits near 9-mth high on strong crude oil prices

** UK’s FTSE 350 energy index up 1.9% at 95.36 pounds, its highest since Oct. 2018

** British energy stocks gain - BP +2.1%, Shell +1.9%, Premier Oil +6%, Tullow Oil +3.2%

** Oil prices rise over $2 a barrel on Monday as OPEC and its allies looked on track to extend supply cuts until at least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week

** Wood Group (+5%), Hunting (+4.4%) among top gainer on FTSE midcap

** Energy stocks BP, Shell biggest contributor on FTSE bluechip index, which is up 1.1%

** FTSE 100 at over 2-month high as U.S.-China trade tensions ease (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)