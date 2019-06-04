BUZZ-UK retailers: Fall on worst consumer spending in two decades

** UK chains’ shares fall after British Retail Consortium (BRC) data shows shoppers cut back spending in May by the most in over 20 years

** Ted Baker down 3.5%, Card Factory down 1.6%, JD Sports down 1%, Carpetright down 1.7%

** Year-on-year fall - excluding distortions caused by the timing of Easter - is the biggest since BRC’s records began in 1995

** Sales rose 0.2% in the three months to May, weakest since March 2017 -BRC

** According to a Barclaycard survey, 44% of respondents in a poll expected Brexit to hurt household finances (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)