Hot Stocks
June 4, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BUZZ-UK retailers: Fall on worst consumer spending in two decades

1 Min Read

** UK chains’ shares fall after British Retail Consortium (BRC) data shows shoppers cut back spending in May by the most in over 20 years

** Ted Baker down 3.5%, Card Factory down 1.6%, JD Sports down 1%, Carpetright down 1.7%

** Year-on-year fall - excluding distortions caused by the timing of Easter - is the biggest since BRC’s records began in 1995

** Sales rose 0.2% in the three months to May, weakest since March 2017 -BRC

** According to a Barclaycard survey, 44% of respondents in a poll expected Brexit to hurt household finances (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below