BUZZ-UK tobacco stocks: Tops FTSE 100 on Citi upgrades

** Imperial Brands shares up 2.7 pct; BAT up 2.2 pct - top gainers on UK bluechip index

** Traders say both stocks have been upgraded to “buy” by brokerage Citi

** 14 of 21 brokerages rate BAT “buy” or higher, 4 “hold” and 3 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 3,500 pence

** 10 of 19 brokerages rate Imperial Brands “buy” or higher, 5 “hold” and 4 “sell”; their median PT is 2,950 pence

** Up to Wednesday’s close, BAT shares have risen 26.2 pct and those of Imperial Brands 10.3 pct - both outperforming a 7.4 pct rise in FTSE 100 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)