** Shares of British water utilities drop; Severn Trent plc down ~1.2%, Pennon down 1%, United Utilities down 1.7%

** The threat of nationalisation (of water utilities) by a future Labour Party government in the UK is a serious risk with several unknowns - Jefferies

** “These (risks) include timing of the next general election, prospects of a Labour Party win and compensation for equity investors in case of nationalisation” - Brokerage

** Jefferies sees 5% dividend/shr growth for SVT, PNN and 2% growth for UU this year

** “While challenges in the next regulatory period are well known, we see scope for listed water companies to deliver 8%-10% nominal returns, with outperformance related to financing, operating costs and incentives” - Jefferies (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)