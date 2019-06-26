Hot Stocks
June 26, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-UK water utilities: Nationalisation threat a "serious" risk - Jefferies

1 Min Read

** Shares of British water utilities drop; Severn Trent plc down ~1.2%, Pennon down 1%, United Utilities down 1.7%

** The threat of nationalisation (of water utilities) by a future Labour Party government in the UK is a serious risk with several unknowns - Jefferies

** “These (risks) include timing of the next general election, prospects of a Labour Party win and compensation for equity investors in case of nationalisation” - Brokerage

** Jefferies sees 5% dividend/shr growth for SVT, PNN and 2% growth for UU this year

** “While challenges in the next regulatory period are well known, we see scope for listed water companies to deliver 8%-10% nominal returns, with outperformance related to financing, operating costs and incentives” - Jefferies (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

