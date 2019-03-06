BUZZ-Ultra Electronics shares jump on robust order book

** UK defence contractor’s shares up 5.5 pct at 1,355p

** At end of 2018, company’s order book 9.6 pct higher at 983.9 mln pounds and 2019 organic opening order book up 5.2 pct

** Anticipates 2019 will be a year of good underlying progress - CEO Simon Pryce

** FY revenue 766.7 mln pounds, down 1.1 pct, but beats Refinitiv Eikon estimate of 755.7 mln pounds

** Says FY total dividend per share 51.6p vs 49.6p

** Sees 2019 operating margin to remain in mid-teens range, 2018 underlying operating margin 14.7 pct

** Adds that it continues to work with suppliers to proactively manage Brexit interruption risk

** Stock fell 3.5 pct in 2018