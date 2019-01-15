BUZZ-U.S. big banks miss revenue estimates as bond trading disappoints

** Three big U.S. banks’ quarterly results paint a grim picture as they grapple with weak bond trading revenue due to concerns about global economy and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war

** JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Q4 fixed income trading revenue fell 18 pct; bond trading down 21 pct at Citigroup Inc

** JPM’s first profit est. miss in 8 quarters

** Wells Fargo & Co’s loan book shrinks as more people pays off their mortgages than taking out new ones; Consumer loans fall 3 pct

** All the 3 banks that reported so far missed Q4 rev estimates

** S&P 500 banks index has fallen 17.4 pct in the last 12 mnths, compared with a 7.3 pct fall in S&P 500

** Citi shares drop 27.4 pct in Oct-Dec qtr, the steepest among peers; Goldman Sachs came closest with a 25.5 pct fall, while WFC, JPM, Morgan Stanley and BofA fell between 12.3 pct and 16.4 pct