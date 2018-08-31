BUZZ- U.S. stocks weekly: Anticipation

** S&P 500 finishes the week up 0.9 pct even as investors mull trade uncertainties

** Still, SPX charts suggest keeping seatbelts fastened . This with the DJI also showing sputtering thrust

** And although Nasdaq has been on a run, it may be overheating. This as the market’s titans have been more like speedboats than supertankers, the NYSE FANG+TM Index has been lagging and small caps are back in big brother’s shadow

** Most sectors advance; tech and consumer discretionary surge, while staples and utilities slip. Value still stumbling vs growth

** Tech up 2 pct. Apple rises >5 pct after co confirms Sept 12 date for expected new iPhone unveiling and Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway added to its already huge stake. Though Electronic Arts is biggest sector loser down 12 pct as videogame co delays “Battlefield V” launch by 4 weeks; rival Activision Blizzard down ~3 pct

** Consumer Discretionary up 1.8 pct. Amazon.com surpasses $2,000 in renewed push to join AAPL in the $1 trln market cap club. But worst SPX performer Dollar Tree drops ~14 pct as discount retailer misses comp sales estimates and says looking at suppliers outside China to mitigate potential tariff impacts

** Consumer Staples dips 0.5 pct. Coca-Cola off >2 pct as co takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 bln Costa deal

** SPX sector YTD performance through Thurs: reut.rs/2LM4JS1

** Meanwhile, UBS strategists say political gridlock is good as SPX has seen outsized returns around midterm elections