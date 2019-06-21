BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Asset grab

** S&P 500 extends win streak to three weeks, adds 2.2%. Rate-cut euphoria and trade optimism spur index to record highs. Bonds and commodities also catch bids ** Indeed, studies suggested sudden quiet could end with a bang ** And as the SPX went for a second round with resistance , the Dow caught a second wind ** Now the Dow is trying to make the big leap as the SPX notched a "defensive" new high ** Every sector rises: Energy and tech surge, while defensive sectors notch gains ** Energy soars 5.2%. Oil prices spike on fears of Iran-U.S. conflict ** Tech jumps 3.3%. Semiconductors recharge on U.S.-China trade hopes. Chip index advances 4%. Adobe rides to record high on digital transformation wave and Oracle hits all-time high as it benefits from cloud business strength ** Healthcare up 3.1%. Pfizer's $10.6 bln buy of Array BioPharma provides boost to biotech space. Nasdaq Biotech index leaps ~6% ** Industrials up 2.7%. Boeing gains 7% on 737 MAX order, trade optimism ** Consumer Discretionary up 1.4%. Though worst SPX performer Carnival Corp sinks 12% as President Trump's Cuba cruise ban, weak Europe demand dents forecast ** Real Estate up 0.9%. Ventas Inc best in group up 5% as analysts see improved growth outlook following healthcare REIT's investor day ** Materials edge up 0.2%. U.S.-listed gold producers surge on Fed's rate cut hint. Indeed, gold and gold miners are dynamic duo amid falling yields, trade and geopolitical tensions ** Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc pops as Wall Street eyes messaging app provider's debut in hot IPO market ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: