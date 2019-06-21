Funds News
June 21, 2019 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Asset grab

2 Min Read

    ** S&P 500 extends win streak to three weeks, adds
2.2%. Rate-cut euphoria and trade optimism
 spur index to record highs. Bonds and commodities
also catch bids
    ** Indeed, studies suggested sudden quiet could end with a
bang
    ** And as the SPX went for a second round with resistance
, the Dow caught a second wind
    ** Now the Dow is trying to make the big leap
as the SPX notched a "defensive" new high
    ** Every sector rises: Energy and tech surge, while
defensive sectors notch gains
    ** Energy soars 5.2%. Oil prices spike on fears of
Iran-U.S. conflict
    ** Tech jumps 3.3%. Semiconductors recharge on
U.S.-China trade hopes. Chip index advances
4%. Adobe rides to record high on digital
transformation wave and Oracle hits
all-time high as it benefits from cloud business strength

    ** Healthcare up 3.1%. Pfizer's $10.6 bln
buy of Array BioPharma provides boost to biotech space.
 Nasdaq Biotech index leaps ~6%
    ** Industrials up 2.7%. Boeing gains 7% on
737 MAX order, trade optimism
    ** Consumer Discretionary up 1.4%. Though worst
SPX performer Carnival Corp sinks 12% as President
Trump's Cuba cruise ban, weak Europe demand dents forecast

    ** Real Estate up 0.9%. Ventas Inc best in
group up 5% as analysts see improved growth outlook following
healthcare REIT's investor day
    ** Materials edge up 0.2%. U.S.-listed gold
producers surge on Fed's rate cut hint. Indeed,
gold and gold miners are dynamic duo amid falling yields, trade
and geopolitical tensions
    ** Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc pops as Wall
Street eyes messaging app provider's debut in hot IPO market
 
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
