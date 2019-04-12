BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Bank shot

** S&P 500 posts 0.5% weekly gain, comes within 1% of record high, as market on Fri cashes in on bank earnings ** Indeed, the SPX is striving for its high as the DJI holds the line ** Though, when it comes to Nasdaq volatility there may be storm clouds forming ** Vast majority of sectors advance: Financials and communication services jump, while healthcare sags. This as growth vs value may have hit a ceiling ** Financials surge 2.1%. Sector leaps Fri after JPMorgan’s solid qtrly profit beats back recession fears. JPM rises 5.6%, S&P Banks Index ascends 2.4% ** Communication Services gain 1.6%. Disney soars 13% to record high as investors cheer video streaming push; and there’s nothing mousey about the stock’s move ** Tech rallies 1.2%. Apple hits a 5-month high, but daily win streak ends at 9 ** Materials gain 0.5%. Gold/silver miners being pinched on the charts ** Energy dips 0.2%. Chevron’s $33 bln bid for Anadarko on Fri puts spotlight on potential targets. APC shoots up 31%, CVX ebbs ~5% ** Healthcare falls 2.4%. Insurers slump on concerns over Senate’s Medicare for All proposal, Trump administration comments on intentions to eliminate rebates from drug pricing model. Anthem, UnitedHealth and Humana lose 8-14% ** Meanwhile, Uber Technologies’ ( IPO-UBER.N