BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Bank shot

    ** S&P 500 posts 0.5% weekly gain, comes within 1% of record high, as market on Fri cashes in on bank earnings      ** Indeed, the SPX is striving for its high as the DJI holds the line     ** Though, when it comes to Nasdaq volatility there may be storm clouds forming     ** Vast majority of sectors advance: Financials and communication services jump, while healthcare sags. This as growth vs value may have hit a ceiling     ** Financials surge 2.1%. Sector leaps Fri after JPMorgan’s solid qtrly profit beats back recession fears. JPM rises 5.6%, S&P Banks Index ascends 2.4%     ** Communication Services gain 1.6%. Disney  soars 13% to record high as investors cheer video streaming push; and there’s nothing mousey about the stock’s move     ** Tech rallies 1.2%. Apple hits a 5-month high, but daily win streak ends at 9     ** Materials gain 0.5%. Gold/silver miners being pinched on the charts        ** Energy dips 0.2%. Chevron’s $33 bln bid for Anadarko on Fri puts spotlight on potential targets.  APC shoots up 31%, CVX ebbs ~5%     ** Healthcare falls 2.4%. Insurers slump on concerns over Senate’s Medicare for All proposal, Trump administration comments on intentions to eliminate rebates from drug pricing model. Anthem, UnitedHealth  and Humana lose 8-14%     ** Meanwhile, Uber Technologies’ (IPO-UBER.N) long-awaited IPO filing leaves rivals reeling. Lyft  reverses, but the new issues market rolls on      ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:

