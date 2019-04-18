BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Calm before the earnings storm

Funds News
    ** S&P 500 snaps 3-week win streak, though just
inches lower by 0.08%. This as 155 cos prepare to report results
next week, the busiest period of Q1 earnings season
    ** Indeed, the SPX is almost there in terms of a new high
, and Nasdaq is also nearing its high hurdle

    ** But given weak flow, there's risk the advance may run dry
. This as the NYSE Composite's tepid breakout
looks challenged
    ** And an evil twin may rear its ugly head,
just as the Dow Futures try to get back on track
 
    ** In the end, majority of sectors rise: Industrials and
tech lead, while healthcare and real estate weigh
    ** Industrials rally 1.3%. Sector hums after
well-received earnings reports from heavyweights Honeywell
International and Union Pacific
    ** Tech rises 1.3%. Chipmaker Qualcomm
soars 40%, wins major victory in surprise settlement of legal
dispute with Apple Chip index
 gains ~4%
    ** Communication Services up 0.7%. Wall Street
believes in Netflix despite its bleak Q2 outlook

    ** Financials add 0.7%. At first investors stepped
away on mixed bag of bank earnings, but return on
Morgan Stanley's better-than-expected results

    ** Materials lose 0.5%. For gold miners, heavy
metal hits the charts. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners
ETF tumbles ~4%
    ** Real Estate slides 3.2%. Investors shun
defensive plays
    ** Healthcare slumps 4.4%. Pharma stocks the
culprit as sector's rout deepens amid political risks
. Merck drops ~8%, Pfizer loses ~6%.
UnitedHealth shares have taken a turn for the worse
. Nasdaq Biotech index dives ~6%
   
    ** Meanwhile, amid an IPO wave, Pinterest pops
 and Zoom Video Communications debuts with a
boom
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Weds:
