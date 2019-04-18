BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Calm before the earnings storm

** S&P 500 snaps 3-week win streak, though just inches lower by 0.08%. This as 155 cos prepare to report results next week, the busiest period of Q1 earnings season ** Indeed, the SPX is almost there in terms of a new high , and Nasdaq is also nearing its high hurdle ** But given weak flow, there's risk the advance may run dry . This as the NYSE Composite's tepid breakout looks challenged ** And an evil twin may rear its ugly head, just as the Dow Futures try to get back on track ** In the end, majority of sectors rise: Industrials and tech lead, while healthcare and real estate weigh ** Industrials rally 1.3%. Sector hums after well-received earnings reports from heavyweights Honeywell International and Union Pacific ** Tech rises 1.3%. Chipmaker Qualcomm soars 40%, wins major victory in surprise settlement of legal dispute with Apple Chip index gains ~4% ** Communication Services up 0.7%. Wall Street believes in Netflix despite its bleak Q2 outlook ** Financials add 0.7%. At first investors stepped away on mixed bag of bank earnings, but return on Morgan Stanley's better-than-expected results ** Materials lose 0.5%. For gold miners, heavy metal hits the charts. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF tumbles ~4% ** Real Estate slides 3.2%. Investors shun defensive plays ** Healthcare slumps 4.4%. Pharma stocks the culprit as sector's rout deepens amid political risks . Merck drops ~8%, Pfizer loses ~6%. UnitedHealth shares have taken a turn for the worse . Nasdaq Biotech index dives ~6% ** Meanwhile, amid an IPO wave, Pinterest pops and Zoom Video Communications debuts with a boom ** SPX sector performance YTD through Weds: