BUZZ- U.S. stocks weekly: Checking the compass

** S&P 500 gains 0.6 pct as investors navigate corporate results amid geopolitical headwinds

** This as the Nasdaq Composite tries to catch its breadth and a Nasdaq volatility remains less than cooperative

** The SPX and DJI no longer have a pothole to fill or gap to mind

** That said, the DJI is still at risk of dying on the vine

** Majority of sectors advance; consumer staples, utilities and industrials head north, while energy and materials lose their way

** Consumer Staples surge 3.2 pct. Walmart soars after posting biggest domestic sales growth in a decade . Constellation Brands is sole sector loser as Corona beer maker pumps $4 bln more into weed cultivator Canopy Growth

** Industrials up 1.4 pct. Nielsen best SPX stock up 19 pct as activist hedge fund Elliott Management takes stake, urges sale. Deere shares reverse course Fri on bullish view of U.S. farm economy

** Tech dips 0.2 pct. Grim forecasts from Applied Materials and Nvidia wham chip stocks . Trumps Cisco’s solid beat and raise report. Semiconductor index slides 2.3 pct

** Consumer Discretionary slips 0.2 pct. Group’s biggest loser Macy’s tumbles ~10 pct as margin worries overshadow profit beat. On flip side, Nordstrom jumps ~13 pct on strong same store sales, rosy outlook

** Materials sag 0.5 pct. Gold/Silver miners index still melting on the charts. Newmont Mining sinks 10 pct

** Energy slumps 3.6 pct. Strong dollar, emerging market concerns, trade row with China whack sector

** Meanwhile, BofA-ML says aging U.S. bull can still run even as billionaire Soros doubled down on bet against Wall Street