BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Earnings-trade

** S&P 500 ekes out gain of just 0.02 pct as investors grapple with earnings reports and Trump tariff threats

** That said, both SPX and E-Mini S&P 500 Futures still struggling with chart hurdles, and volatility may spoil Nasdaq 100’s party

** This as E-Mini Dow Jones Futures stepped over a line, but quickly found themselves stuck in 2nd gear

** And DJI went from tight quarters to trying to build on a breakthrough; managed to advance for 3rd straight week, a first since its Jan peak

** Nevertheless, most sectors lose ground; energy gives up most, while financials and industrials stand firm

** Energy falls 1.9 pct. Oil prices pressured on potential supply increases by Russia, other producers . Helmerich & Payne down 8 pct

** Healthcare down 0.8 pct. Drug supply chain slides as regulators move against rebates. AmerisourceBergen, Express Scripts and CVS lose 3.7-4.9 pct

** Materials shed 0.5 pct. Agribusiness ETF tries to dig in, while Gold/Silver Index bears kick up some dust

** Consumer Discretionary off 0.5 pct. Netflix drops ~9 pct as subscriber slip hints at “lumpy” road ahead

** Tech up 0.1 pct. Microsoft hits record high on bumper results, strong cloud growth. Tech ETF resilient, though charts question staying power

** Industrials up 0.9 pct. Best SPX stock United Continental soars >12 pct on upbeat FY profit forecast, lifts airline peers

** Financials surge 2.2 pct. Morgan Stanley gains 4.6 pct, caps strong earnings season for big banks . Though Goldman Sachs pressed on strategy as new CEO confirmed

** SPX sector YTD performance through Thurs: reut.rs/2L9t1cV

** Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank says ETF demand distorts stock prices, often for months