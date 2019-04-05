Funds News
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Just shy of highs

    ** S&P 500 rises for 2nd straight week, gains 2.1%,
on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and rebound in job growth

    ** Major averages end week within 1.6%-2.4% from their
all-time intraday highs
    ** This as the SPX crosses a line, and the DJI
 tries to gear up, while the
NYSE Composite feels better on the inside
    ** That said, as large caps strive for highs, small caps are
a bit off key    
    ** Nearly every sector climbs: Materials, financials and
consumer discretionary surge, while just defensive plays -
utilities and consumer staples fall
    ** Materials jump 4.3%. Dow Inc pops 11%
in its DJI debut week, after spin off from DowDuPont

    ** Consumer Discretionary lifts 3.2%. Wynn Resorts
 best SPX stock, up 18%, as casino stocks cash in on
Macau's strongest haul this year
    ** Industrials up 2.7%. Airline stocks take off
after Delta's strong Q1 forecast. DAL
elevates 12%
    ** Tech up 2.5%. Advanced Micro Devices
jumps 14% on report that ramp up in shipments would buoy
revenues, and bullish analyst views.
Philadelphia chip index soars ~6% as rock'n chips try to
keep Nasdaq humming along. Though it may now be
time to test the market's trust in tech
    ** Consumer Staples down 1%. Worst SPX stock
Walgreens sags 14% after "most difficult quarter" and
weak forecast; sees another big slip
on the charts 
    ** Meanwhile, less bad is good with profit forecasts
 
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
