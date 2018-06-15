BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Let's make a deal

** S&P 500 extends winning streak to four weeks, though edges just fractionally higher as M&A, U.S./North Korea summit and trade tensions dominate the news

** Indeed, SPX may have reached a make or break moment

** This as Dow Jones Futures run hot and cold

** Nevertheless, majority of sectors disappoint; energy, telecom and financials go home empty handed, while utilities and consumer discretionary win prizes; growth still steamrolling value

** Telecom down 2 pct. AT&T off 2 pct, closes $85 bln deal for Time Warner

** Financials lose 1.9 pct. Banks slump as yield curve flattens after Fed lifts rates, signals two more hikes to come this year. S&P 500 Banks Index may laugh or cry with range resolution

** Tech lifts 0.5 pct. Best sector performer Twitter rises 11 pct as analyst sees strong ad revenue growth, hikes PT. This as tech vs financials tests Dotcom boom highs

** Cons Discretionary rises 2.2 pct. Media stocks jump as Comcast offers $65 bln to lure Twenty-First Century Fox from Disney bid . Netflix up ~9 pct, signs deal to bring simple games to its streaming service

** Utilities surge 2.6 pct. Utilities SPDR at first takes a spill on the charts, but in the end, 8-year support line holds

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2yhgEWo

** Meanwhile, rising corp dividend payouts a bullish sign, per DataTrek