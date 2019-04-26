BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Love 'em or hate 'em

** S&P 500 rallies 1.2%. That said, emotions ran high as the market had some pretty sharp reactions to a number of qtrly reports ** Indeed, calm can only last so long. That said, the SPX saw a new record high close, but traders yawn . Indeed, high hurdles are proving tough to clear ** This with the S&P 500 Buyback index back to battle its high. And as the Nasdaq scales the heights, it may be wise to check footing ** In the end, a majority of sectors gain: Healthcare and communication services adored, while energy, materials and industrials dumped ** Healthcare up 3.7%. Anthem surges 11% as insurer posts Q1 beat, hikes 2019 earnings target ** Communication Services up 2.7%. Facebook rises >7% as Q1 profit blows away consensus, $3 bln set aside to cover settlement with U.S. regulators soothes. Twitter advances >12% on revenue beat, ascribes surprise monthly active user growth to weeding out spam and abusive posts ** Consumer Discretionary up 1.4%. Amazon.com rallies nearly 5% after co tops Q1 sales estimates ** Tech up 1%. Microsoft tops $1 trln in market value for first time, promises more cloud growth , gains >5%. But Intel falls >10% after cutting FY revenue forecast, and Xilinx tumbles ~12% as disappointing margins outweigh qtrly beat ** Industrials down 1%. 3M suffers worst day in over three decades on dismal outlook, ends down >12%. UPS drops 9% as severe winter weather hurts results, and forecast underwhelms ** Energy slumps 1.3%. Oil giant earnings disappoint, while crude prices slide. Though Anadarko jumps >13% as Occidental Petroleum seeks to scuttle Chevron's takeover of APC with a $57 bln ** Meanwhile, Tesla has breakdown on the charts , skids 14% to its lowest level since 2017 to end a tough week ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: