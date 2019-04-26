Funds News
April 26, 2019 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Love 'em or hate 'em

2 Min Read

    ** S&P 500 rallies 1.2%. That said, emotions ran high
as the market had some pretty sharp reactions to a number of
qtrly reports
    ** Indeed, calm can only last so long. That
said, the SPX saw a new record high close, but traders yawn
. Indeed, high hurdles are proving tough to clear

    ** This with the S&P 500 Buyback index back to
battle its high. And as the Nasdaq scales
the heights, it may be wise to check footing
    ** In the end, a majority of sectors gain: Healthcare and
communication services adored, while energy, materials and
industrials dumped
    ** Healthcare up 3.7%. Anthem surges 11%
as insurer posts Q1 beat, hikes 2019 earnings target

    ** Communication Services up 2.7%. Facebook
rises >7% as Q1 profit blows away consensus, $3 bln set aside to
cover settlement with U.S. regulators soothes.
Twitter advances >12% on revenue beat, ascribes
surprise monthly active user growth to weeding out spam and
abusive posts 
    ** Consumer Discretionary up 1.4%. Amazon.com
 rallies nearly 5% after co tops Q1 sales estimates

    ** Tech up 1%. Microsoft tops $1 trln in
market value for first time, promises more cloud growth
, gains >5%. But Intel falls
>10% after cutting FY revenue forecast, and Xilinx
 tumbles ~12% as disappointing margins outweigh qtrly
beat
    ** Industrials down 1%. 3M suffers worst
day in over three decades on dismal outlook, ends
down >12%. UPS drops 9% as severe winter weather hurts
results, and forecast underwhelms
    ** Energy slumps 1.3%. Oil giant earnings
disappoint, while crude prices slide. Though
Anadarko jumps >13% as Occidental Petroleum
seeks to scuttle Chevron's takeover of APC with a $57
bln
    ** Meanwhile, Tesla has breakdown on the charts
, skids 14% to its lowest level since 2017 to end a
tough week 
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below