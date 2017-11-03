FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: More treats than tricks
Sections
Featured
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
Technology
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in an hour

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: More treats than tricks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 gains 0.3 pct, stretches winning streak to 8 straight weeks

** Index last saw 8 straight higher weekly closes Oct 11, 2013-Nov 29, 2013

** Indeed, SPX may have crossed a channel, yet it’s not out of the woods

** And although the Nasdaq Composite gained for 6th straight week, a spooked broader market may still cast a spell

** In the end, most sectors feel chills; telecom startled most, while tech, energy and real estate show spunk

** Telecom drops 2.6 pct. AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner not in stone

** Consumer Disc falls 0.8 pct. Under Armour Inc tumbles and now biggest S&P loser YTD (-60 pct), bewitched by rivals Nike and Adidas . GOP tax plan unnerves homebuilders and retailers Home Depot, Lowe’s

** Energy surges 1.7 pct. Oil prices hit highest levels since summer of 2015 on growth in global demand and cut in rig count

** Tech adds 1.8 pct, and continues to do the heavy lifting. Apple nears $900 bln market cap on blowout report, iPhone X factor , though may still be set for a scary trilogy on the charts

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hacDeG

** Meanwhile, Tesla lurches lower as Model 3 production mired in ‘production hell’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.