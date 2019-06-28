Funds News
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Not half bad

2 Min Read

    ** S&P 500 snaps 3-week winning streak, slips 0.3% as
all eyes are on G20 Summit. Though index finishes
first half up 17.3%, the best start to a year since 1997

    ** That said, charts suggest risk the SPX may have a bumpy
ride ahead
    ** And while the DJI may still see another push
, the Nasdaq's high hurdles may be too high

    ** This as lagging small caps may loom large 
    ** Most sectors decline: Real estate and utilities fall
most, while financials and materials rise
    ** Healthcare down 1.2%. Allergan surges
28%, while AbbVie loses 8% after co agrees to buy the
Botox-maker for $63 bln. Bristol-Myers and
Celgene both drop as their expected $74 bln deal close
delayed
    ** Tech edges down 0.2%. Though Micron
surges 16% on upbeat report, fuels chip stocks rally
. Philadelphia chip index gains 3.4%
    ** Financials up 1.5%. Big banks ace Fed stress
test, shares jump. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of
America and Goldman Sachs advance 2-4%. S&P 500
Banks Index adds ~2%
    ** Meanwhile, a trade truce would be nice, but what about
the data. History points to more gains, but fasten
your seat belt
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
