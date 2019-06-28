BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Not half bad

** S&P 500 snaps 3-week winning streak, slips 0.3% as all eyes are on G20 Summit. Though index finishes first half up 17.3%, the best start to a year since 1997 ** That said, charts suggest risk the SPX may have a bumpy ride ahead ** And while the DJI may still see another push , the Nasdaq's high hurdles may be too high ** This as lagging small caps may loom large ** Most sectors decline: Real estate and utilities fall most, while financials and materials rise ** Healthcare down 1.2%. Allergan surges 28%, while AbbVie loses 8% after co agrees to buy the Botox-maker for $63 bln. Bristol-Myers and Celgene both drop as their expected $74 bln deal close delayed ** Tech edges down 0.2%. Though Micron surges 16% on upbeat report, fuels chip stocks rally . Philadelphia chip index gains 3.4% ** Financials up 1.5%. Big banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs advance 2-4%. S&P 500 Banks Index adds ~2% ** Meanwhile, a trade truce would be nice, but what about the data. History points to more gains, but fasten your seat belt ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: